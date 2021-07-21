Battle for Power in Haiti Extends to Lobbying in Washington

WASHINGTON – The power struggle in Haiti after the assassination of the country’s president has spilled over into K Street, where rival Haitian politicians, business leaders and interest groups are turning to lobbyists to lead a battle through costly and growing power of attorney to influence the United States.

Documents, interviews and communications among Haitian politicians and officials show a rush on a wide range of Haitian interests to hire lobbyists and consultants in Washington and use those already on their payroll in the hope to gain American support in a time of leadership turmoil in Haiti.

A group textual discussion in the days following the murder of President Jovenel Moïse, which included Haitian officials, politicians and American lobbyists, showed them strategies to counter American critics and potential rivals for the presidency and look for ways to blame the murder, according to copies of messages obtained by The New York Times and confirmed by some of the participants. The conversation began before the assassination and originally included Mr. Moïse, although it appeared to take on a more frantic tone after he was shot dead at his home this month.

The texts and other documents help show how lobbyists from companies such as Mercury Public Affairs – which was paid at least $ 285,000 in the second half of last year by the Haitian government – are working with allied politicians to position their successors following the assassination. .