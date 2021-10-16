Battle with Corona: Footballer changed his decision after seeing his mother, now he himself is busy helping people without mask

The number of people infected with Coronavirus in the world has crossed 20 lakhs. In India this figure is going to touch 12 thousand. The condition of America and Spain is the worst. The death toll from this disease in America has exceeded 28 thousand. At the same time, in Spain, more than 18 thousand people have lost their lives so far. In Spain, more than one lakh 80 thousand people have been infected with this virus.

Those treating the victims in Spain are also facing a lot of problems. The mother of Spain’s Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, who played for India’s Bangalore FC and East Bengal Football Club, was also facing some similar problems. However, seeing this, he did not get discouraged, but along with his mother himself got engaged in the service of the people. In a special conversation with our partner newspaper Indian Express, he gave information about the frightening situation and reality of Spain.

“We are always out in Spain compared to Indians. Hanging out with friends after work, drinking beer, going out for tapas (small portion of Spanish food) and eating late. Our roads are never empty. Restaurants never close. People never meet at their home. This is our culture. It defines our society. But right now, it’s all stopped; Everybody’s gone. It’s not going to return for a long time either. You will feel scared and uneasy, because we Spanish are not made to live in this kind of situation.’

According to Rodriguez, ‘Hundreds of people are dying every day in Spain due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. We were all very proud of our health system. We thought it was the best in the world. We never expected it to collapse like this. We never expected that even a face mask would not be available. People are forced to die alone. It’s even more heartbreaking that you don’t have loved ones with you when you’re dying. This is a very sad and scary situation.

The star footballer said, ‘Six weeks ago, I packed my bags and prepared to leave for South East Asia. There I was about to sign a contract with a club. I have played almost five seasons for Celta Vigo since graduating from La Masia Academy in Barcelona. I have also played for Bengaluru FC and East Bengal in India. I have really enjoyed playing in Asia, so I was looking forward to the new season. Football season starts in March in the South Eastern region.

Rodriguez said, ‘However, suddenly the situation became serious. Thailand and Malaysia began to impose strict restrictions on visitors from Europe. A few days later, Spain also went into lockdown. It was a strange situation not only for me, but for everyone. We all just had to stay at home. Only pharmacies and supermarkets were open. I had already completed my Pharmacist course before joining Bengaluru FC in 2017.’



Rodriguez said, ‘My family lives in the coastal city of A Corua in the north-west of Spain. Our pharmacy shop is only 10 minutes away from home. My mother runs a pharmacy. She is 65 years old. At this age she is taking such a high risk. My mother was working in the pharmacy without wearing a mask. She was helping people without wearing gloves….

The footballer said, ‘How could I stay at home seeing this? So I joined him at the pharmacy. For the past 6 weeks I have been meeting people who are scared and confused. They don’t know what is right for them and what would be safe to use. For example, till now the government was saying that masks were not needed. This was because we did not have sufficient number of masks. Whatever masks we had were given to the medical staff.

