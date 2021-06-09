Battlefield 2042 features giant 128-player battles and devastating tornadoes



The subsequent Battlefield is coming this fall — and it seems to be bringing loads of mayhem. At an occasion as we speak, EA revealed Battlefield 2042, the newest entry in Cube’s long-running shooter collection, for the Xbox One, Collection X, PS4, PS5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Recreation Retailer. Amongst different adjustments to the system, the sport will introduce new tornadoes that transfer across the map, wingsuits so gamers can fly round, and weapons that may be personalized on the fly.

Regardless of being a collection primarily recognized for ridiculous motion set items, the upcoming near-future title has a very critical premise. Right here’s the world that the sport takes place in, in line with EA:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of meals, vitality and clear water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the best refugee disaster in human historical past. Amongst these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are households, farmers, engineers — and even troopers. Amidst this disaster, america and Russia draw the world into an all-out battle. No-Pat Specialists be part of each side, not preventing for a flag, however for the way forward for the Non-Patriated on this new world.

2042’s new maps replicate this bleak setup. They embrace a map set within the Antarctic the place gamers combat over oil, a model of Doha besieged by sandstorms like one thing from Mad Max, a dried-up seabed in India stuffed with the stays of stranded ships, and a gleaming South Korean metropolis the place gamers need to seize management of “a quantum powered disinformation hub.” Dynamic occasions seem like a giant focus; one map takes place amid a rocket making ready to launch into house.



Grid View













Cube says that the maps have been constructed with next-gen {hardware} in thoughts, and the largest change seems to be the sheer variety of gamers. In the principle mode, “all-out warfare” matches will characteristic 128 gamers when you’re enjoying on PC, PS5, or Xbox Collection X. For older consoles, that quantity will shrink all the way down to a extra normal 64. Outdoors of that mode, 2042 may also have a squad-based mode referred to as “hazard zone” (which, Cube stresses, won’t be a battle royale), in addition to a 3rd, yet-to-be-announced multiplayer mode. The sport gained’t characteristic a standard single-player marketing campaign.

When 2042 does launch later this 12 months, EA says that it’ll act as a reside service recreation, with seasonal battle passes — each free and paid — that “will push the narrative of the world ahead,” in addition to add new features.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October twenty second. A cellular Battlefield spinoff can be within the works.