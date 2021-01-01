Battlegrounds Mobile India Account Ban Do not do this: If you cheat in BGMI Crafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Account ban is automatically banned.

New Delhi. Crafton, creator of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the new incarnation of PUBG Mobile in the Indian market, said the game’s 24-hour security system automatically bans accounts for using illegal programs in the game. The company claims in a blog post that it seeks to promote or use illegal programs on websites, YouTube, etc. and manually bans them.

The company said in a blogpost, “In addition to the system, we regularly detect and investigate the promotion / use of illegal programs on a number of websites, including YouTube.” Even check them yourself. Even if any channel is promoting / advertising illegal programs, we are constantly trying to stop them.



Crafton said she could open a BP shop. A Hindi voice pack can be included. In addition, the game can also offer a bonus challenge with a Prime subscription. A few days ago PUBG: Pre-registration for the new state has started.

It is said that the game could be launched later this year. The game will be available for both Android and iOS platforms. The company clarified in its press release that they have expanded the game due to the high popularity of the game in India.

Later this year, PUBG: New State will be available for free play like PUBG Mobile and Battleground Mobile India. A new car The Volta and a new two-wheeled vulture are coming into the game. There is also a tram that can withstand all attacks. This will save you from being attacked by others.