Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) content rating, restrictions, free rewards, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) content score, restrictions, free rewards, and more



Battlegrounds Mobile India is a region-specific sport that Krafton introduced earlier this month. The sport was created for gamers in India and will boast its personal esports ecosystem, with tournaments and leagues set to happen within the nation.

The discharge of Battlegrounds Mobile India will mark the return of PUBG Mobile to India after it was banned within the nation again in September 2020.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India started on Might 18th, and a trailer was launched on the sport’s official YouTube channel on the identical day.

This text takes a have a look at numerous particulars about Battlegrounds Mobile India, together with age restrictions and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India content score and free rewards

The content score for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Retailer is as follows:

“Rated for 16+, Robust Violence”

Indian gamers who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will obtain sure rewards when the sport is launched. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Masks

Recon Outfit

Celebration Skilled Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India restrictions

There are numerous restrictions for underage gamers in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Privateness Coverage and Phrases of Service.

All gamers underneath the age of 18 must present the telephone numbers of their dad and mom/guardians to verify that they’re eligible to play the sport.

In line with Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Phrases of Service, the opposite restrictions are as follows:

If you’re underneath 18 years of age, you’ll solely have the ability to play the sport most of three hours a day.

If you’re underneath 18 years of age, the utmost day by day quantity of utilizing our paid service shall be 7,000 INR.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration hyperlink and information

Gamers can observe the steps given under to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Gamers ought to first go to the Google Play Retailer web page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They will additionally use this hyperlink to take action.

Click on on the “Pre-register” button

Step 2: As soon as they’re on the sport’s Google Play Retailer web page, gamers ought to click on on the “Pre-register” button.

Step 3: When a dialog field seems on their display, gamers ought to click on on the “Bought it” button. They will additionally press the “Set up when accessible” possibility to right away obtain the sport when it’s accessible on the Google Play Retailer.

