Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected APK download size, release update, Discord server and more

The Indian cell gaming group is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India, with pre-registrations for the sport already having kicked off on the Google Play Retailer.

Varied developments have taken place since Battlegrounds Mobile India was introduced by Krafton earlier this month. A devoted web site for the sport has been launched, and promotional movies have been uploaded on its official social media handles.

This text will check out varied particulars associated to Battlegrounds Mobile India, together with estimated APK file measurement, the release date, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected download measurement

The Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file measurement is expected to be between 600 MB and 900 MB, which is roughly across the similar measurement as different variations of PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date replace

Ocean Sharma, a widely known determine within the Indian PUBG Mobile group, just lately spoke to Sportskeeda about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s potential release date. He believes the sport could possibly be launched 2-3 weeks after the pre-registration is obtainable to everybody.

Sharma mentioned:

“As I beforehand talked about, there shall be two main bulletins in Might. Right here is one other one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android customers will go stay on Might 18th. As a result of Krafton cares about its group, I’m hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as nicely, although I’m not positive, as a result of issues take time on the App Retailer.”

He continued:

“I’m positive that the sport shall be launched in June; nonetheless, it is going to take roughly 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the sport to be accessible to everybody.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord and different official handles

Listed here are hyperlinks to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official social media profiles:

Web site: Click on right here

Fb: Click on right here

Instagram: Click on right here

YouTube channel: Click on right here

Discord server: Click on right here

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimal necessities

In keeping with the Google Play Retailer, the system necessities for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA advisable system necessities: Android 5.1.1 or above and not less than 2 GB RAM reminiscence.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration rewards

Indian gamers who’re pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India will obtain unique rewards as soon as the sport is launched. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Masks

Recon Outfit

Celebration Skilled Title

300 AG

