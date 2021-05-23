Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Royale Pass, gyroscope support, data migration, and more

Well-known PUBG Mobile gamers are getting bombarded with a number of questions relating to Battlegrounds Mobile India from Indian battle royale fans. A lot of them are doing their greatest to reply followers’ questions. Luv Sharma, aka GodNixon Gaming, is one among them.

On his YouTube channel, GodNixon Gaming uploaded a video the place he answered participant queries relating to Royale Go, gyroscope assist, data migration, and more. GodNixon Gaming has over 1.5 million subscribers, and this video has garnered over 200K views.

Key takeaways from GodNixon’s newest video about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Listed here are a number of factors relating to Battlegrounds Mobile India that GodNixon revealed in his newest YouTube video:

Titles on PUBG Mobile could or will not be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers will begin a brand new season in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has no connection to the seasons in PUBG Mobile (international model).

Ranks shall be re-set within the new sport, and gamers should begin from scratch.

Since gamers are getting their stock again, gamers will get their UC (Unknown Money) again and the in-game foreign money of PUBG Mobile. UC shall be transformed to the in-game foreign money of Battlegrounds Mobile India (AG).

iOS customers is not going to should undergo the method of pre-registration. As soon as the title is launched, they may be capable of entry it instantly.

In accordance with GodNixon, Royale Go in Battlegrounds Mobile India would be the similar as PUBG Mobile.

The scale of the battle royale title shall be round 1.5 to 2 GB.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will include gyroscope assist.

Gamers will get the choice emigrate their data in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The maps and graphics of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile would be the similar.

There’s a 95% risk for the sport to be launched in June 2021.

