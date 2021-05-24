Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official privacy policy, age limitations, data server location, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official privacy coverage, age limitations, data server location, and more



The Indian gaming neighborhood is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is about to mark the return of PUBG Mobile to the nation.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India eight months in the past resulting from safety and privacy issues however now seems to be set to make a comeback within the nation.

This text gives gamers with varied particulars about Battlegrounds Mobile India, together with its privacy coverage, limitations, and data server areas.

Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy coverage and data server location

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Privacy Coverage is accessible on the official web site, and gamers can click on right here to learn it.

This part of the web site comprises info on participant data assortment and how it will likely be utilized by Krafton.

The collected info will probably be divided into three classes:

Info collected immediately from you

Info collected routinely

Info collected from third events

The Privacy Coverage additionally states that every one participant info will probably be saved on servers in India and Singapore.

Below the heading of “Worldwide Data Transfers, Krafton acknowledged:

“Your private info will probably be saved and processed on servers positioned in India and Singapore. Nonetheless, we might switch your data to different international locations and/or areas to function the sport service and/or to satisfy authorized necessities. Within the occasion of switch to a different nation or area, we are going to take steps to make sure that your info receives the identical degree of safety as if it remained in India.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India age limitations

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Privacy Coverage and Phrases of Service additionally spotlight sure in-game limitations for underage gamers.

Gamers underneath the age of 18 should present the telephone variety of their mother and father/guardians to substantiate that they’re eligible to play the sport.

Furthermore, they’ll solely be capable to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for 3 hours per day and may have a every day restrict of INR 7000 on the sport’s paid companies.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration hyperlink and more

To go to the Battlegrounds Mobile India web page on the Google Play Retailer, click on right here.

As soon as gamers are on the Google Play Retailer web page of the sport, they’ll click on on the “Pre-register” button to get themselves pre-registered.

Indian gamers who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will obtain quite a few rewards as soon as the sport is launched. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Masks

Recon Outfit

Celebration Skilled Title

300 AG

