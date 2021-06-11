Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date Updates: Pre-registration



Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date Updates: Beta Model and Pre-registration portal on Google Play and iOS customers, Step by Step Information: Outstanding content material creators like Ghatak have confirmed that the sport is releasing within the third week of June. Mortal has additionally teased one thing comparable. Nevertheless, we will solely make sure as soon as Krafton, the father or mother firm of PUBG Mobile, drops an official launch date. Till then, keep tuned.

The day all PUBG cell followers have been eagerly ready for is lastly right here. The official Pre-registration hyperlink for Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to look within the Google Play retailer at any second now. As there’s no information about pre-registration for IOS, solely android customers will be capable of pre-register for now. Relaxation assured, pre-registrations for IOS will start quickly as effectively. Nevertheless, for those who want to entry the pre-registration web page forward of its official launch, we have now coated a step-by-step information for you.





Battlegrounds PUBG cell: Step By Step Information on entry the Pre-registration portal on Google Play

Observe these two easy steps and you’re good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Retailer in your Android machine and search Battlegrounds PUBG cell India

If you happen to can’t discover the sport on the play retailer, click on on this hyperlink.

Right here is the hyperlink – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

Step 2- Click on on “Pre-Register” button if out there.

Now you pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG cell India. You’re going to get the rewards for Pre-Registering as soon as the sport is launched in India. If the model is unsupported or there’s no possibility for pre-registration, you don’t have any possibility however to attend for the official pre-registration to start.

Loading Error Clear up: Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG Mobile India

In case your Google Play Retailer is caught on the loading display screen and also you’re unable to entry the pre-registration web page, you possibly can comply with these steps to unravel this downside.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Retailer

Step 2 – Discover household possibility there

there Step 3 – Within the Household settings, discover Parental management and switch it ‘on’ .

and switch it . Step 4 – Click on on the Apps and Video games possibility and set it to “Rated for 3+”

Now click on on the hyperlink once more – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

The sport comes with an age restriction & is simply out there for the 16+ age group. In case you are under 18 years, it’s essential give the cell variety of your father or mother or guardian to confirm your account.

