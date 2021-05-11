Battlegrounds Mobile India Should Not be Called as PUBG Mobile, Says Krafton Fearing Another Ban





PUBG Mobile India Newest Updates: At a time when thousands and thousands of PUBG followers throughout India are ready for the return of their favorite recreation, right here comes a chunk of excellent information for them. Regardless that the PUBG Mobile India has been banned, however the recreation creators are arising with one other model of the sport referred to as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although there is no such thing as a official announcement on its launch date, media stories counsel that the sport may get launched in June itself. Nevertheless, Krafton which is the principle creator of the sport, has reportedly requested the content material creators to cease calling their newest title by the identify of PUBG Mobile in fears of getting blocked by the Indian authorities as soon as once more.

As per stories by IGN India, a Whatsapp message was allegedly despatched by Krafton to content material creators which requested them to cease referring to their new recreation Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile.

Prior to now, the PUBG Mobile has confronted blockages by the IT Ministry of India. This recreation was banned within the nation over the considerations over consumer privateness and knowledge safety.

Nevertheless, the Krafton made a comeback in India with the announcement of PUBG Mobile India final 12 months however the hype created by this announcement didn’t final very lengthy as the sport couldn’t get launched. However the recreation builders are again available in the market with the announcement of a brand new recreation referred to as Battlegrounds Mobile India. This recreation is only a rebranded model of PUBG Mobile however the builders don’t wish to refer it to as PUBG Mobile in any method.

As per the stories, the WhatsApp message requested the content material creators to cease utilizing PUBG Mobile as an alternate identify for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’.

“We might additionally counsel to not use PUBGM in your content material anymore as it was banned and we don’t wish to be banned once more. We might suggest utilizing worlds like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Korean recreation, Indian model in your content material,” the message reads.

Nevertheless, the authenticity of this message is unverified as the officers haven’t explicitly shared this info. If this message is true, then Krafton may be making an attempt to evade yet one more roadblock in India.