Battlegrounds Mobile India teases signature PUBG airdrop in latest post

Battlegrounds Cell India has teased the standard PUBG airdrop in a model uncommon post on its respectable social media handles.

The caption on the post reads:

“Can you shuffle to the airdrop? Do not sure on my own, procure your squad prepared proper this second! Utter us about your squad targets inside the suppose half below! Thrilling rewards for all the avid gamers who pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”

Krafton has been dropping hints and teasers about Battlegrounds Cell India throughout all its social media platforms.

Yesterday, the builders launched a model uncommon video confirming the supply of the Erangel association and the UAZ inside the sport. Gamers can demand the video below:

Regardless of all these tendencies, Krafton has made no respectable affirmation referring to the launch date of the sport.

The toughen half (Picture by capability of Battlegrounds Cell)

Within the toughen a part of the respectable Battlegrounds Cell India internet home, the company acknowledged that the launch date is but to be determined, and it’s in the future of of being finalized.

Battlegrounds Cell India receives greater than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Retailer

It has been over two weeks for the rationale that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Cell India started on the Google Play Retailer.

Krafton now not too lengthy inside the previous confirmed that the sport has obtained over 20 million pre-registrations, with 7.6 million of them recorded on the opening day of the cycle itself.

Thanking followers for his or her toughen in path of Battlegrounds Cell India and its pre-registration cycle, Krafton’s CEO, CH Kim, acknowledged:

“We’d like to particular our true gratitude to our Indian followers for his or her overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my personnel in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP obtained love and acclaim from avid gamers worldwide, and KRAFTON will proceed to originate on the IP. That effort entails bringing superb sigh to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale journey to our avid gamers”.

