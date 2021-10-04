Battling Delta, New Zealand abandons its zero-Covid ambitions

Auckland, New Zealand – For a year and a half, New Zealand has adopted a strategy of “Covid Zero”, closing its borders and quickly enforcing lockdowns to keep the coronavirus under control, a policy that has been adopted by other Asia -Pacific countries have also been retained as. To coexist with the viral threat.

New Zealand abandoned the ghost on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the elimination strategy in a seven-week lockdown has failed to contain the delta version of the outbreak, announcing that restrictions in the country’s largest city, Auckland, are gradually being lifted. Will be given

“We are transitioning from our current strategy to a new way of doing things,” Ms Ardern told reporters. “With Delta, a return to zero is incredibly difficult, and our restrictions alone are not enough to get to it quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it is clear that due to the heavy restrictions that have been in place for a long period of time, we have to go back to zero.” Cases have not been found.”

“What we called a long tail,” she said, “seems more like a tentacle that’s incredibly hard to move.”