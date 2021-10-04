Battling Delta, New Zealand abandons its zero-Covid ambitions
Auckland, New Zealand – For a year and a half, New Zealand has adopted a strategy of “Covid Zero”, closing its borders and quickly enforcing lockdowns to keep the coronavirus under control, a policy that has been adopted by other Asia -Pacific countries have also been retained as. To coexist with the viral threat.
New Zealand abandoned the ghost on Monday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the elimination strategy in a seven-week lockdown has failed to contain the delta version of the outbreak, announcing that restrictions in the country’s largest city, Auckland, are gradually being lifted. Will be given
“We are transitioning from our current strategy to a new way of doing things,” Ms Ardern told reporters. “With Delta, a return to zero is incredibly difficult, and our restrictions alone are not enough to get to it quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it is clear that due to the heavy restrictions that have been in place for a long period of time, we have to go back to zero.” Cases have not been found.”
“What we called a long tail,” she said, “seems more like a tentacle that’s incredibly hard to move.”
Overall, New Zealand’s approach to the virus has been a resounding success, giving it one of the lowest rates of cases and deaths in the world, and allowing its people to live without restrictions during most of the pandemic.
But the mood has turned sour for many in Auckland as the recent lockdown eased, with thousands defying stay-at-home orders on Saturday to demonstrate against restrictions in the face of the biggest pandemic of its kind in the country. have broken.
The country’s vaccination program has also been a cause for fear. The campaign just started last month, and less than half of people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, leaving New Zealand far behind most developed countries.
Ms Ardern began acknowledging public discontent two weeks ago, when she announced, after more than a month of highly restrictive stay-at-home orders, that some rules would be eased in Auckland, even as the lockdown Most of the orders also remained. Place. About 200,000 people were allowed to return to work, and restaurants and cafes can reopen for takeout orders.
At the time, Ms Ardern said the country was still trying to eradicate the virus. But for epidemiologists, who believed it was still possible to beat Delta and who were encouraging New Zealand to stick with a zero-Covid strategy, it was a gamble.
Now, he says, it is clear that the easing of restrictions has eliminated any chance of the virus reemerging. Since the latest outbreak began in mid-August, New Zealand is still reporting dozens of new cases a day, almost all of them in Auckland.
“The modeling basically said that going to Level 3 was going to be a huge risk,” said David Welch, a COVID-19 modeler at the Center for Computational Evolution in Auckland, referring to moving away from Level 4, the highest alert. Level.
“It turns out that elimination level 3 will not work,” he said. “It’s not surprising, just because the delta is so permeable. Now the question is, will Level 3 be enough to control it for a little while, less than 20, 30, 40, 50 cases a day?
A more permissive approach, Dr. Welch said, could allow the number of cases to grow too high, allowing the outbreak to spiral out of control.
To prevent such a spread of the virus, epidemiologists said people in Auckland would still face two months of lockdown. This will leave them in limbo like those experienced in Australian cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, where leaders have said they are abandoning a zero-Covid approach, but have left heavy restrictions in place.
Singapore, too, has moved it to live with the virus, using metrics such as hospitalizations and deaths instead of caseloads to guide its reopening now that it has vaccinated most of its population. Is. Changes in strategy by Singapore and other countries in the region may make China perhaps the last major country to adopt a COVID-zero approach.
On Monday, Ms Ardern presented a map of three phases out of lockdown, in an effort to “make everyday life a little easier”.
Auckland residents will be allowed to meet members of other households outside their homes for the first time since Tuesday. Younger children will return to classes, and city parks, nature reserves and beaches will have a more permissive approach to outdoor exercise.
To move away from lockdown completely, New Zealand must achieve widespread vaccination, Ms Ardern said. According to health ministry data, 79 percent of people 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose, and 48 percent have received two doses. Full vaccination of the population – New Zealand’s stated goal – could take months as the country struggles to persuade the last 20 percent to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
The country’s most at-risk communities are also its least vaccinated. While more than 95 percent of people of Asian descent and 80 percent of white people have received at least one dose, the figure is about 73 percent for Pacific Islanders and less than 57 percent for Māori people.
Dr. Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said the rise in cases among vulnerable people, including those living in emergency or transitional housing, has made downplaying Auckland’s outbreak complicated.
“We should have recognized the rampant transmission among marginalized and disadvantaged groups – that’s basically what sustains the outbreak,” he said. “This broadcast alert level is relatively impervious to the system and sanctions, because these people are in a precarious position.”
Some of Auckland’s latest cases have been detected incidentally in hospital wards or after people have been taken into police custody, suggesting widespread transmission among people who are not being tested.
In a post on Twitter, Māori author and political commentator Morgan Godfrey expressed concern about what it might mean for people in disadvantaged communities to abandon the eradication strategy.
“PM says we must live with virus now,” he wrote. “But ‘us’ means these same lines of inequality. The virus will now be buried in gangs, transitional housing communities and unvaccinated brown people. In 2020 Jacinda calls for a shared sacrifice. In 2021, it is a special sacrifice.”
#Battling #Delta #Zealand #abandons #zeroCovid #ambitions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.