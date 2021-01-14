Bavina Patel enters final: Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben makes history, becomes first Indian woman to reach table tennis final – Bhavinaben Patel makes history storm in final Tokyo Paralympics

TokyoBhavinaben Patel continued to make history. She became the first Indian in the history of the Paralympics to reach the final of a table tennis tournament. She defeated Miao Zhang of China 3-2 in the semifinals. He showed an amazing game in this semifinal of Class 4 on Saturday. Patel, 34, has created a wave of joy and surprise at the Indian camp with his outstanding performance in the Paralympics. She finished third in the world, 7-11 11-7 11-49-11 11-8. The match lasted 34 minutes.Her fight in the final on Sunday will be against world number one paddler Ying Zhuoshi of China. Bhavina, daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, a small shopkeeper from Mehsana district in Gujarat, was not considered a medal contender but she played a memorable role in the first Paralympics.



She said, ‘When I came here, I thought I would give my 100%. I didn’t think much of it. If I give my one hundred percent, the medal will come. I thought so. Patel was diagnosed with polio at the age of 12. But he did not give up and continued to give life a new direction.

Bhavina, who plays in a wheelchair, said, “If I can maintain this confidence, with the help of the prayers of the people of the country, I think I will win a gold medal tomorrow.” I am ready for the final round and I will give my 100% in this too.

In the first game of the semi-finals, Patel lost to Churshi. But then he made a strong comeback. He took a 2-1 lead. She was in excellent form and won the third game in just four minutes. In the fourth game, Zhang made a comeback and won. Now the match reached the decisive game. Here Patel soon took a 5-0 lead but China made a comeback. She was trailing 5-9 but after winning three points in a row, she made it 8-9.

Patel prepared himself and took his time. He did not look back. He won the game and the match after two match points. This Patel will have a bitter challenge from Zhou in the final. He lost to Zhou in the opening match on Wednesday. Patel had advanced to the semifinals in 2016 by defeating Rio Olympic gold medalist Borislava Parik Rankov.

