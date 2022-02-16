Sports

Baylor big man has surgery to repair multiple knee ligaments

14 seconds ago
Baylor’s big man Jonathan Chamwa Chatchua underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee from a serious injury that ended his season for seventh-ranked and current national champion Bears.

Junior forward Chamwa Chachwa, known as “Everyday John” for his consistent high-strength approach to play and practice, was hit without contact in the first half of Baylor’s 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Cameroon-born player was on the court after a miss shot by the Bears when his left leg twisted awkwardly and he collapsed on the floor in obvious pain.

Baylor coach Scott Drew said: “The biggest strength of the zone every day is his smile every day and he’s overwhelmed, and it makes us a lot more excited.” “John knows, he’ll probably be in rehab in the morning.”

Baylor forward Jonathan Chamwa Chatchowa is lying on the court with a clear leg injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Waco, Texas.

Baylor forward Jonathan Chamwa Chatchowa is lying on the court with a clear leg injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Waco, Texas.
(AP Photo / Ray Carlin)

Drew described the surgery as “extensive” and said it was too early to know the best case scenario for Chamwa Chachu’s recovery and return.

In a tweet after the injury and before the surgery, Tchamwa Tchatchoua wrote, “Baylor family I appreciate all the love and prayers! All my trust is in God so I know everything will be fine!”

The Bears (21-4) play at 11th-ranked Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua is one of only three players to have appeared in 25 games for Baylor. In about 21 minutes of play, he averaged 8.4 points and a team-led 6.8 rebound (fifth in the Big 12) off the bench. He made career-high 21 points in Kansas State last week.

Flow Stop, a 6-10 senior post, has started every game this season. The Bears used their Big Man combo similarly when they won their first national title last season.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua After playing just eight minutes of injury in the Texas game, Thamba went on to play a maximum of 30 minutes of his career. He had the first double-double of his career (12 points, 11 rebounds) and four blocked shots.

“I’ll be fine. I’ll be fine,” Thumba said Tuesday about playing extended minutes. “We had practice in the summer, so I could stay in a game longer. I’m still going to be aggressive, I’m still going to be physical. It’s a more smart game. You have to avoid situations where you know you’re going to get a bad call. As far as my physique and intensity are concerned, it won’t change. “

Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan can play at number 5. The Bears also have 7-foot sophomore Zach Loveday, who has played 10 games so far this season.

“It looks like everyone is going to have five guards anyway, but Jeremy already had a representative there and Zach has been playing there all year,” Drew said. “So these are your two initial reactions. And then from there, whatever the game indicates.”

