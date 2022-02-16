Baylor’s Dave Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season



Baylor coach Dave Arnda has agreed to extend the contract after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship in the 2028 season and winning the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day and ranking No. 5 in the final AP with a school-record 12 wins.

Athletics director Mac Rhodes said the school announced the extension on Tuesday, two months after a verbal agreement was reached to amend the coach’s contract, which was mentioned to open several head coaches at the time. Private schools do not disclose the terms of specific contracts.

Arandar is 14-9 in two seasons at Baylor, where he is head coach for the first time. Arnda, 45, was coming to an undefeated national championship as the defensive coordinator of LSU when she got a six-year contract in January 2020 when Matt Rule left the Bears to coach the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“I am really grateful for the support that my family and I have received from Mac, President (Linda) Livingstone and the entire Waco community,” said Arnda. “I look forward to continuing the work we have started on and off the field in the years to come.”

Baler went 2-6 in Arandar’s changed and short debut season. After taking the job due to the early stages of the Covid-19 epidemic, he was not even able to practice spring with his new team.

The Bears were much improved in defense and in 2021 got new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. They have qualified for the Big 12 title for the second time in three seasons, winning 21-16 after defeating defender Jeroen McVea of ​​Oklahoma State to dismiss Dajmon Jackson. The last zone of his desperate, fourth-down dive is just an inch smaller than the pylon.

Baylor’s only other Big 12 title came under coach Art Brills in 2013 and 2014, who was sacked in May 2016 after a widespread sexual harassment scandal broke out. A long-running NCAA investigation into that case was finally resolved last August, just before the season.

Although Brilles had no players or coaches left, Baylor was put on a four-year entry when he was able to play in postgame games. Arnda and her staff had to deal with a reduction of 30 official visits and a three-week ban on unofficial visits during recruitment this academic year.

Arnda was named AP Big 12 Coach of the Year even before he defeated Baylor Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl, and the season-ending AP ended up with the highest ranking in the top 25 poles. The Bears’ 12-2 record includes five wins against ranked teams, a single-season school record.

“Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national expression and appreciation to our organization and the wider Waco community,” Rhodes said. “Dave, without question, is one of the brightest minds in college football across the country.”

When he left LSU, Aranda was the highest paid college assistant for স 2.5 million in one season and he was the Power Five Defensive Co-ordinator for seven seasons. He was in Wisconsin from 2013-15 before spending four years at LSU. He began his college coaching career in the Big 12 as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 1999-2001.

Livingstone said Baylor was “extremely happy” to make the long-term commitment after one of the most successful seasons in school history.

“We believe that our football program and our student-athletes are ready for ongoing development and sustainable success,” Livingstone said. “We appreciate the way coach Arnda Baylor represents and her sincere commitment to our Christian mission and to our student-athletes is evident in what she does.”