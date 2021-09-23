Bayonetta 3 shows off a new trailer after four years without updates

Come on boys! Finally, there’s a new one at last Bayonetta 3 Trailer. New, revealed during the Primetime Nintendo Direct Showcase Bayonetta 3 The trailer brings an end to nearly four years of radio silence on Platinum Games’ leggy, trendy, witch.

Bayonetta First debuted in 2009 as a sexy, raucous beat to rival Capcom Devil May Cry. In 2012, Platinum Games announced a sequel, Bayonetta 2, would be released exclusively on Nintendo’s Wii U.

Us . got an early glimpse of Bayonetta 3 Back during the 2017 Game Awards. The clip was little more than a 50-second teaser featuring an injured Bayonetta and a dismembered logo. The lack of updates over the years has led to massive speculation about the state of the game. on several occasions, Bayonetta 3 Director Hideki Kamiya urged patience and expressed confidence that Platinum will have something to share before the end of 2021.

“I hope we can give an update during the year,” Kamiya said in an interview with Video Game Chronicle.

He also said while disclosing any news about Bayonetta 3 It was ultimately up to the publisher and suggested that it might be better if fans “forget” about the game so that when the news finally comes out it will be a nice surprise.

When Bayonetta 3 With no appearances during this year’s E3 and rumors that development of the game had been disturbed or delayed, Nintendo itself stepped in to reassure fans that development was progressing rapidly.

It seems that everything has finally calmed down. Bayonetta 3 Launch in 2022.