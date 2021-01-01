bb ott millind gaba Neha Bhasin cum unhealthy: Bigg Boss OTT excluded Neha Bhasin trends on Twitter
The symbol jumps between Neha and Milind
When Neha tells Milind that she can’t do anything objectionable because her family is also watching the show, Milind questions her manner of speaking to the person in front of her. Symbol jumped in and asked Milind why he was silent so far and why he didn’t react when he was upset.
People criticized Neha
Divya and Moos gave full importance to the symbol. However, both Neha and Milind are strong in their own way, Moose said. Later Neha and Moose were seen talking about it. Still, it seems that the audience has already misunderstood Neha. Excluded Neha Bhasin is trending on Twitter and people are criticizing her behavior.
#ott #millind #gaba #Neha #Bhasin #cum #unhealthy #Bigg #Boss #OTT #excluded #Neha #Bhasin #trends #Twitter
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.