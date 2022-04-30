BBC Journalist and Writer Georgi Markov umbrella murder London

There have been new and old stories of crime in almost all the countries of the world. The motive of the perpetrator of most of the crimes remained the same, to escape from the eyes of the law by any means. Something similar happened in the year 1978, in which Georgi Markov, a writer and BBC journalist, was killed in London using an umbrella. It was also called Umbrella Murder.

You may wonder how it is possible but it happened. Then no one could be caught behind this crime. This event is from the time of Cold War. Georgi Markov, an opponent of the then Communist government of Bulgaria, was a writer and also worked for the BBC World Service.

Georgy Markov was a target of communists for his protests during the Cold War. Many times orders to kill him were also issued by the communists. Georgi Markov waits for a bus at Waterloo Bridge in London; Just then he felt a sharp jolt in his thigh and saw a man lifting an umbrella. All was well at that time, but for the next three days there was a high fever, and then Markov died on 11 September 1978.

In this case, when a postmortem was conducted with the help of scientists from the UK Government’s Chemical and Biological Weapons Laboratory (Germ Warfare Centre), it was found that he had been hit by a small bullet; Which contained a 0.2 mg dose of a poison called ricin. It was attached to the pin of the umbrella, only because Markov’s murder was discovered; Because the bullet carrying the poison was not completely destroyed.

After the death of Georgi Markov, the Interpol, British and Bulgarian authorities jointly investigated, yet his killer was never caught. An Italian spy Piccadilly was accused but he smiled and said sorry and said that I have nothing to do with this case. However, Piccadilly was previously accused of attempting to kill Markov. Even before this murder, there had been two attempts to kill Markov.