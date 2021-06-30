BBC News 5.18.0 APK for Android – Download



BBC News app brings you news from the BBC and a global network of journalists. Find out what is happening in the world at the moment with the help of the BBC News application. To download the Join BBC News just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of BBC News:

The app offers the BBC world service radio streamed live, social features, and personalization. Read the most important news of the day worldwide. With this application, you will be able to be informed of the contents. You can create according to your tastes and needs. Create your board with the content that interests you the most. The most widely read stories and videos from the BBC, updated throughout the day. You can quickly find content and topics that interest you using the Search. Choose from the familiar list of BBC News indexes such as Politics, Business, Entertainment, and Health or search for your subjects of interest. Check out another similar app as well as News Break.

The app can suggest topics based on your location, stories you’ve recently viewed, and what’s in the news now. BBC News is an excellent app. Push notifications for important news stories. Share stories on your social networks, or email and SMS to a friend. Live BBC World Service Radio, available in the Live tab. You can see reports, analyses, and reports from the BBC World Service. The app can suggest topics based on your location, stories you’ve recently viewed.

Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about BBC News than you may visit the official website for more information.