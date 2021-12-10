BBL 2021-22 Andre Russell debut score 190 strike rate but flopped in bowling Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Thunder by 4 runs in exciting match

Sydney Thunder needed 11 runs to win in the last over. Maxwell bowls the ball to Adam Zampa. Zampa, living up to his trust, allowed Sydney Thunder’s batsmen to take only 6 runs.

West Indies’ legendary all-rounder Andre Russell made his Big Bash League debut on 10 December 2021. Became a part of Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League 2021-2022. He scored runs in the debut match at a strike rate of around 190.

However, he was a flop in bowling. He proved to be the most expensive bowler of his team. However, his team won by 4 runs in a thrilling match against Sydney Thunder. This is his first win in the tournament this season.

In this match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Sydney Thunder won the toss and decided to bowl. Melbourne Stars scored 165 for 4 in 20 overs. His score in 17.4 overs was 141 for 4 wickets.

After this Andre Russell hit 17 runs in the next 9 balls. He remained unbeaten on the same score. Nick Larkin was the highest scorer for Sydney Thunder. He scored an unbeaten 52 off 43 balls. Hilton Cartwright scored 42 runs in 30 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Captain Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for 16 runs in 16 balls. Chasing the target, Sydney Thunder could only manage 161 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Sydney Thunder didn’t start well. He lost 2 wickets at the score of 29 runs in 19 balls.

After this, Matthew Gilkes and wicketkeeper Sam Billings shared 89 runs in 11 overs for the third wicket. Sam Billings returned to the pavilion after scoring 43 runs in 31 balls. Daniel Sams, who came in his place, could only score one run.

Matthew Giles was out for the fifth wicket. He scored 56 runs in 49 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. When Mathew was dismissed, the team had to score 31 runs in 16 balls. Alex Ross (11 balls, 17 not out) and Ben Cutting (8 balls, 12 not out) tried hard to win the team, but could not reach the target.

Sydney Thunder needed 11 runs to win in the last over. Maxwell bowls the ball to Adam Zampa. Zampa, living up to his trust, allowed Sydney Thunder’s batsmen to take only 6 runs. However, Russell had conceded 12 runs in the 19th over. He gave a total of 40 runs in 4 overs and could not take a single wicket.