BBL 2021-22: Glenn Maxwell All Round Performance Leads Melbourne Stars to 6th Victory Marcus Stoinis Played Short Innings With 290 Strike Rate

Glenn Maxwell took his workforce Melbourne Stars to their sixth win within the ongoing season of the Huge Bash League with an all-round efficiency. Marcus Stoinis additionally batted at a strike price of 290.

Melbourne Stars defeated Brisbane Warmth by 8 wickets within the 51st match of the Huge Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. The hero of this victory for the celebs was Glenn Maxwell, who did wonders with each bat and ball. After this, his compatriot Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who went to bat, accomplished the run at a strike price of 290.

Enjoying first on this match, Brisbane Warmth scored 149 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. England’s Ben Duckett shared the very best 51 runs off 42 balls. Glenn Maxwell bowled economical for Melbourne, conceding simply 19 runs in 4 overs and taking 2 wickets. Other than him, Adam Zampa additionally received 2 successes.

Chasing the goal of 150 runs, Melbourne Stars received off to a powerful begin by Joe Clarke and Glenn Maxwell. Clarke scored 62 runs off 36 balls, whereas Maxwell additionally performed an inning of 37 runs. After this, Marcus Stoinis, who got here to the crease, gave victory to the workforce by hitting 29 runs in 10 balls with the assistance of 1 4 and three sixes.

Melbourne Stars attain sixth place within the factors desk

This was the thirteenth match of this version of the Huge Bash League for Melbourne Stars wherein they registered their sixth win. With this win, Glenn Maxwell’s workforce has 22 factors and is in sixth place within the factors desk. On the identical time, Brisbane Warmth, who misplaced as we speak’s match, have performed 12 matches out of which they’ve received solely 3 matches and have misplaced 9. He’s at seventh place within the desk.

Other than this, Perth Scorchers continues to stay at primary with a superb lead. Perth has received 10 out of 13 matches and has misplaced 3. With 38 factors, this workforce is continually on high. Whereas Sydney Sixers are second and Sydney Thunder third. Though each the groups have 31-31 factors. However the internet run price of the Sixers is healthier than that of the Thunder.

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes even have 24-24 factors. However due to good internet run price, Strikers are at 4th and Hurricanes are at fifth place. Whereby Melbourne Renegades is on the final ie eighth place within the factors desk. He additionally has 15 factors equal to Warmth however his internet run price is worse than his Warmth.