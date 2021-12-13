BBL 2021-22 Shah Rukh Khan KKR former batsman Chris Lynn blast 210 strike rate McKenzie Harvey stormy fifty in vain Brisbane Heat 1st win

In the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets. This is his first win this season. He had to face defeat in both the matches played before this. At the same time, Melbourne Renegades have suffered a second consecutive defeat. She has reached the lowest position in the points table of the tournament. Brisbane Heat reached number 7.

Due to his brilliant innings, McKenzie Harvey’s blistering fifty of Melbourne Renegades went in vain. During the match, Melbourne Renegades captain Nick Maddinson took a very brilliant catch by Javier Bartlett. Big Bash League has also shared his catch video on social media.

In this BBL-11 match played at the Carrara Oval ground in Queensland, Brisbane Heat won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first Melbourne Renegades scored 140 for 6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat scored 141 runs for 5 wickets in 16.5 overs and won the match. Sam Heazlett scored the most runs from his side. He remained unbeaten on 44 off 29 balls with the help of one four and three sixes.

Chris Lynn scored 32 runs in 15 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six. James Bazley scored an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls with the help of a four and a six. James Badgeley also did a great job in bowling. He took 3 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs. He was adjudged player of the match.

Afghanistan’s young bowler Zaheer Khan ended Chris Lynn’s innings. He bowled Lynn. Zaheer Khan took 2 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Mohammad Nabi and Jack Prestwijk also managed to take a wicket each.

Earlier, McKenzie Harvey played an unbeaten innings of 71 runs in 56 balls with the help of 8 fours for Melbourne Renegades. He completed his fifty in 43 balls. However, apart from him, only Sam Harper (12), Maddinson (19) and Will Sutherland (10) could touch the double figure for Melbourne Renegades. Xavier Bartlett, Liam Gathery and Mitchell Sweepson took a wicket each for Brisbane Heat.