BBL 2021 Australian All Rounder Hits 76 with strike rate of 200 Sydney Sixers beaten Melbourne Stars by 152 runs in opening match

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by 152 runs in the first match of Big Bash League 2021. Along with the batsmen, bowlers have also performed brilliantly for Sydney in this match.

Australia’s domestic T20 league Big Bash 2021 has started. Sydney Sixers registered a massive 152-run win against Melbourne Stars in the first match. Many players played an important role in this victory for Sydney but the center of attraction was captain Moises Henriques who scored 76 runs in 38 balls.

Playing first in this match, Sydney Sixers scored 213 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Openers Joe Vince and Josh Phillippe played a brilliant innings and added 90 runs for the first wicket. After this Vince returned to the pavilion after scoring 44 runs.

After this, Captain Henriques came to the crease and added 102 runs for the second wicket with Philip. Phillip played an innings of 83 runs in 47 balls. Henriques played a blistering innings of 76 runs to take his team’s score to 213. For Melbourne, Brody Couch took 2 wickets, Glenn Maxwell and Rainbird took 1-1 wickets.

Chasing the target of 214 runs, Melbourne had a very poor start. After losing the first wicket for 2 runs, the entire team was reduced to 61 runs. In reply to 214 runs, the entire Melbourne team could play just 11.1 overs and were all out. Apart from Peter Neville (18) and Hilton Cartwright (10), none of the players even touched the double figure.

Steve O’Keefe bowled the best for Sydney, taking 4 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs. Apart from him, Sean Abbott also took three wickets for 14 runs in 3 overs. Hayden Kar got 2 and Tom Curran also got 1 success. In this way, Sydney has started the tournament with a grand and huge victory.

A total of 8 teams are participating in this tournament. This tournament, which started from today, will now go on till January 28. The final match of the league will be played on this day. A total of 61 T20 matches will be played in this league. Each team will play each team twice. After this, the two finalists will be decided through playoffs.