BBL 2021 Matthew Wade 93 Runs Knock Against Sydney Sixers Taken Hobart Hurricanes Knocked Out Pakistan From t20 world cup

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the 8th match of BBL 2021. In this match, Hobart’s captain Matthew Wade played a brilliant innings of 93 runs and brought the team’s score to 200.

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the 8th match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. This was Sydney Sixers’ first defeat in 3 matches. At the same time, this is Hobart’s first win in 2 matches. Australian wicketkeeper and Hobart captain Matthew Wade, who took Pakistan out in the T20 World Cup, was the hero of victory in this match. Wade batted brilliantly against Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Matthew Wade scored 93 runs in 46 balls at a strike rate of about 202 in this innings. Hobart Hurricanes scored 213 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Added 111 runs for the first wicket with Matthew Wade and D’Archie Short (73 not out). After this, Caleb Jewell played an innings of 42 runs in 23 balls and brought the team’s score to 213.

Chasing the target of 214 runs, Sydney Sixers got off to a great start. Josh Philippe gave the team a good start while batting brilliantly. After this, the target was revised by reducing 2 overs in this rain-affected match. Sydney got the target of 196 runs in 18 overs to win.

Josh Phillippe and James Vince then batted well but Sydney Sixers lost their first wicket as Vince (26) for 61 runs. After this, captain Moises Henriques (26) played well with Josh Philippe and remained not out till the last.

Joel Paris, taking his second wicket, showed the way back to the pavilion to set batsman Josh Philippe (72). After this Daniel Christian and Daniel Hughes also could not do anything special. In reply, Sydney Sixers could only manage 151 runs losing 4 wickets in 18 overs. Joel Parris took 3 and Nath Ellis made a breakthrough for Hobart.

Talking about the points table, with the first win in two matches, Hobart Hurricanes now occupy the third place in the points table with 5 points. At the same time, this was the first defeat of Sydney Sixers in 3 matches. They have 7 points now and they are at the top of the points table. Brisbane Heat are in last place after losing both their matches.