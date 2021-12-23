BBL 2021 Preity Zinta Former Player Andrew Tye Team Perth Scorchers Beats Aron Finch Melbourne Renegades To Reach Top in Points Table

There have been 17 matches of Big Bash League 2021-22. Perth Scorchers have reached the top of the points table. Also Melbourne Renegades is in last place.

Which team is where in the points table?

The 2021-22 season of Australia’s domestic T20 league Big Bash (BBL) continues. With 17 matches so far, Ashton Turner-led Perth Scorchers are at the top of the points table with 17 points with five consecutive wins. Apart from this, the Melbourne Renegades led by Nick Maddinson are in bad shape and this team is in the last place.

In the 17th match of BBL 2021-22, Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by 21 runs to occupy the top position in the points table. At the same time, this is the third defeat of Renegades in 4 matches. Maddison’s team is at the last place in the table with just 4 points.

His batsman was the hero in this victory of Perth. Batting first, he scored 206 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mitchell Marsh top scored with 86 runs in 53 balls. Apart from him, Laurie Evans (42 not out), Bancroft (24), Colin Munro (20) and captain Turner (20) also made important contributions.

Chasing the target of 207 runs, Melbourne Renegades also batted well but the team lost the match by 21 runs. Renegades scored 185 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Opener Aaron Finch made 68 and captain Maddinson played half-centuries of 67 runs. Former player of Preity Zinta’s IPL franchise Punjab Kings, Andrew Tye’s team definitely won but they could not do anything special.

Huge effort from the Renegades, but the Scorchers go 5-0! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/tQfcNFPaUY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2021

Talking about the points table, Perth are on top and Sydney Sixers are second with 14 points out of 5 wins and 1 loss. Whereas Sydney Thunder has won 2 out of 4 matches and lost 2. Thunder is in third place with 9 points. Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars are in fourth and fifth place with 7-7 points respectively.

The Hobart Hurricanes (6), Brisbane Heat (4) and Melbourne Renegades (4) are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth respectively. All these three teams have played 4-4 matches so far and have won only one match. Hobart has secured 6 points due to bonus points. The final match of this league being played between 8 teams will be played on January 28.