BBL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Andrew Tye create history Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar scored runs at 270 strike rate

Andrew Toy of Perth Scorchers created history on 20 December in the Big Bash League 2021-22. He became the first bowler in the history of BBL to take 100 or more wickets for a team. His brilliant bowling helped Perth Scorchers win the 15th match of the tournament by 42 runs against Hobart Hurricanes. Andrew Tye was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

This is the fourth consecutive win for the Perth Scorchers in the tournament. He is at the top of the points table of the tournament. He has 13 points in 4 matches. Sydney Sixers are at number two. Sydney Sixers have 11 points. He has won 3 out of 4. Curtis Patterson and Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar also contributed significantly to his victory.

Patterson scored 78 runs in 48 balls with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes. He completed his fifty in 26 balls. Ashton Agar scored runs at a strike rate of over 270. Andrew Toy took 3 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs.

In the match played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat. Perth Scorchers scored 167 for 7 in 20 overs. Hobart Hurricanes’ team could only manage 125 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

For Perth Scorchers, apart from Curtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh scored 21 runs in 21 balls with the help of a four and a six. Captain Ashton Turner scored 12 runs in 10 balls.

For Hobart Hurricanes, Jordan Thompson took 3 wickets for 33 runs in 4 overs. Thomas Rogers took 2 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. Australian bowler Will Parker scored the most runs for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Will Parker remained unbeaten on 25 off 17 balls. Apart from him, captain and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored 13, D’Arcy Short scored 13, Saleb Jewel scored 13 runs. Ben McDermott 8, Harry Brooke 2, Tim David 6, Jordan Thompson 2 and Thomas Rogers scored 9 runs. Nathan Ellis added 20 runs in 15 balls before being stumped by Agar.