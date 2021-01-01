BBOTT: Divya Agarwal’s attitude towards the seventh heaven, said- even Salman Khan can’t explain it to me
Divya calls Shamita her best friend
In a video currently circulating on social media, Divya initially describes Shamita as her best friend. In response, Shamita tells him, ‘Please don’t call me friend.’ After this, Divya tells Siddharth, ‘If I make friends, even the person at the top does not say that the person in front is wrong, then I will not listen unless I speak for myself.’
Shamita replied
While Divya was explaining to herself, Shamita said to Siddharth, ‘Did he understand what Karan said to her today? Clearly not. Divya said, ‘I don’t understand and I’m fine with that. Karan Johar can’t come and explain to me or Salman Khan can’t come and explain or no one can come and explain.
