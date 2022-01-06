bcci announces india squad for icc women world cup 2022 mithali raj captain no place jemimah rodrigues shikha pandey punam raut sushma verma fans angry

Cricket fans took to social media to vent their anger against the selectors after Jemimah was not selected in the World Cup squad. People believe that Jemimah’s performance is better on foreign pitches.

The National Women’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday 5 January 2022 selected the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The command of the team is in the hands of Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet Kaur is the vice captain.

Team India will play its first World Cup match against Pakistan at the Bay Oval ground in Tauranga on 6 March 2022. The team will also take part in a 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting February 11, 2022.

The special thing is that star batsman Jemima Rodriguez, opener Poonam Raut, who scored a lot of runs in the World Cup, all-rounder and Shikha Pandey, who specializes in taking wickets in big matches, has not been included. Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has got a place in the team for the first time.

The National Women’s Selection Committee also selected the squad for the one-off T20 International against New Zealand to be played on 9 February 2022. The T20 team is commanded by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana is the vice captain.

Jemimah Rodriguez has also not got a place in this team. At the same time, batsman Sabbhineni Meghna has returned to international cricket after 6 years in the T20 team. He is also included in the World Cup team as a standboy player.

Quite how India have reached their final squad of the 2017-2022 World Cup cycle with Jemimah Rodrigues not even in the standby squad for the World Cup is beyond me. One of the worst cases of mismanaging a stellar talent by multiple coaching/selection setups.#CWC22 #NZvIND — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) January 6, 2022

Maybe the selectors feel Jemimah Rodrigues’ shorter-format runs are not enough for ODIs.

Maybe the selectors feel Shikha Pandey hasn’t lived up to their expectations.

Maybe there are fitness issues too. But for a World Cup squad, the fact that these will remain “maybes” is… pic.twitter.com/eAHv2pHueN — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 6, 2022

From India’s ODI squad for Australia tour Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut not named in India’s ODI World Cup squad or even the standby list. Ekta Bisht named in the backup list of three players. https://t.co/rLCuvMRQqu — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 6, 2022

Woah! India drop Jemimah & Shikha Pandey from the World Cup squad? That’s big. Don’t think leaving out Jemimah is the right call. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 6, 2022

https://t.co/0AxzdidYPa — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) January 6, 2022

Jemimah has played 21 ODIs for Team India so far. His performance in ODIs was nothing special. Maybe that’s why he hasn’t been included in the World Cup squad.

However, Jemimah’s performance in T20 matches has been good. He has played 50 T20 matches for India so far. In this he has scored 1055 runs at an average of 27.05. During this his best score has been 72.

It is surprising that Shikha Pandey and Poonam Raut are also not selected. Shikha Pandey took 8 wickets in 7 matches in the 2017 World Cup at an economy of 4.32. However, she could not do much in batting.

Poonam Raut has played 14 matches in the World Cup so far. In this, he has scored 466 runs at an average of 33.28. She has also scored a century in the World Cup. She is the second highest run-scorer in the current team after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Team India for 5 ODIs against New Zealand and ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicket-Keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tania Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The women’s team selected for a T20 International against New Zealand is as follows: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tania Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghna (S. Meghna), Simran Dil Bahadur.