BCCI announces revised dates and venues for India home series against Sri Lanka tour starts with 1st T20I on February 24 in Lucknow

The Indian team will play its third day-night test match at home. This will be his fourth pink ball Test overall. India have so far won 2 out of their 3 Day-Night Tests, while losing one.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revised dates and venues of Sri Lanka’s tour of India on the evening of 15 February 2022. The Sri Lankan cricket team has to play a series of 3 T20 Internationals and two Test matches on the tour of India.

Now this tour will start with the first T20 International in Lucknow on 24 February. The other two T20 Internationals will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. This will be followed by the first Test in Mohali from March 4, while India’s tour of Sri Lanka will end with the Day-Night Test in Bengaluru from March 12.

This will be India’s third day-night Test at home. Team India played Day-Night (Pink Ball Test) at home against Bangladesh in 2019 and England in 2021. The Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka will be Team India’s fourth pink ball Test overall. Both the teams have won 2 of their 3-3 day-night Tests so far, while losing one.

Both the Tests will be part of the second round (2021–23) of the World Test Championship. According to the initial schedule, two Test matches were to be held before the T20 series, but the BCCI made this change on the request of Sri Lanka Cricket.

A statement issued by the BCCI said, ‘Sri Lanka will play the first three-match T20 International series. After this a series of two test matches will be played. Both the Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Sri Lanka Cricket requested that its T20 team be allowed bubble-to-bubble transfers. Actually, Sri Lanka and Australia series will end 4 days before the T20 International series against India.

After the announcement of the schedule for the India-Sri Lanka series, it is expected that the BCCI can announce the captain of the Test team soon. Virat Kohli left the captaincy of the Test team after losing the Test series against South Africa. Since then this post has been lying vacant.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli ended his tenure as India’s most successful Test captain. Under his leadership, India won 40 matches in 68 Tests while losing 17. During this 11 matches were drawn.