BCCI announces squad for IND vs SA T20I series KL Rahul captain Dinesh Karthik included in squad Cheteswar Pujara comeback in England Test Series-SA against KL Rahul to lead Team India

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced Team India for the fifth Test of the series against England and T20 series against South Africa on 22 Could 2022. Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to the Test crew after a stellar efficiency in the county. On the similar time, the command of the T20 series has been handed over to KL Rahul. Dinesh Karthik has additionally returned in the T20 series. After three years, he obtained an opportunity in Team India. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series against Africa.

Aside from this, the well-known Krishna and Shardul Thakur have additionally not obtained an opportunity in the crew in the Africa series. Mohammad Siraj and Sanju Samson, who performed for the Indian crew in the T20 Worldwide series against Sri Lanka in February this yr, have been dropped. Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja have additionally not been picked due to damage.

Alternatively, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have gotten an opportunity in each the groups. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, who created a sensation along with his tempo, and Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings, who bowled brilliantly in the demise overs, have additionally been included in India’s 18-man squad for the five-match dwelling T20 Worldwide series against South Africa from June 9. The place has been discovered. Hardik Pandya can be again.

Shikhar Dhawan’s candidature was not thought of by the selectors even after his spectacular efficiency in the IPL. When it comes to scoring probably the most runs, he’s at quantity six. He has thus far scored 421 runs in 13 matches at a median of 38.27 and a strike fee of 122.74. The fifth Test match against England is to be performed at Edgbaston from July 1 to 5, 2022. Team India is main 2-1 in the five-match Test series. Final yr the final check was postponed due to Corona.

Indian Test crew against England: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Well-known Krishna.

Team India chosen for T20 series against South Africa: KL Rahul (capt), Rituraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice captain/(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.