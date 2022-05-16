BCCI announces Women’s T20 Challenge squads, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami not part of That, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma are captains will take over

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the three groups for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on 16 Might. The Women’s T20 Challenge match was final held in 2020. Final yr may not occur on account of Kovid-19 restrictions. The fourth season of the match will begin from Might 23. Wherein the primary match will be between the finalists of the third season – Trailblazer and Supernova. The ultimate match is to be performed on 28 Might. All matches will be performed on the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The names of veteran Indian cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey are not there within the three groups introduced by the BCCI. Within the yr 2020, Mithali Raj was the captain of the Velocity staff. That staff will now be led by Deepti Sharma, whereas Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will proceed to captain Trailblazers and Supernovas respectively.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami took part within the 2020 season of the match regardless of retiring from T20 Worldwide cricket. Shikha Pandey, who performed for Velocity in that competitors, was dominated out of India’s dwelling collection towards South Africa in March 2021. Later this yr, he was additionally not included within the ODI World Cup squad in New Zealand.

Exhausting-hitting batsman Veda Krishnamurthy has additionally not been chosen in any staff. Kiran Navgire has been included within the Velocity staff. Navgire performed an unbeaten 162 for Nagaland within the home T20 competitors.

supernova trailblazer Velocity Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (Captain) Deepti Sharma (Captain) Tania Bhatia (Vice Captain) Poonam Yadav (Vice Captain) Sneh Rana (Vice Captain) Alana King* Arundhati Reddy Shafali Verma Ayushi Soni Hayley Matthews* Ayabonga Template* Chandu V Jemima Rodrigues Okay.P.Navgire Deandra Dottin* Priyanka Priyadarshini Katherine Cross* Harleen Deol Rajeshwari Gaikwad Kirti James Meghna Singh Renuka Singh Laura Wolvaardt* Monica Patel Richa Ghosh Maya Sonawane Muskan Malik s. Meghna Natthakan Chantham* worship dresser Saika Ishaq Radha Yadav Priya Punia Salma Khatoon* Aarti Kedar Rashi Kanojia Sharmin Akhtar* Shivali Shinde Sophie Ecclestone* Sophia Brown* Simran Bahadur Lose Lus* Sujata Malik Yastika Bhatia Mansi Joshi SB Pokharkar Pranavi Chandra

Right here is the schedule of Women’s T20 Challenge

Trailblazer vs Supernova on Might 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Supernova vs Velocity on Might 24, 2022 at 3:30 pm

Velocity vs Trailblazer on Might 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Closing on Might 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM