BCCI Apex Council Meeting Will be Held on 2nd March Several Topic Including Central Contracts Will be Discussed

BCCI Apex Council Meeting, LOC Formation for ODI World Cup 2023: Apex Council meeting of BCCI will be held on March 2, 2022. In this meeting, many issues including women’s T20 tournament, formation of LOC for ODI World Cup 2023 and central contract of cricketers will be discussed.

There will also be discussion on the contracts of sponsors and cricketers

The decision of the CK Nayudu Trophy and the Women’s T20 tournament postponed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic will be taken in the virtual meeting of the Apex Council to be held on 2 March 2022 of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI). Along with this, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the ODI World Cup to be held in 2023 is also likely to be constituted.

The CK Nayudu Trophy for Under-25 cricketers and the women’s senior T20 tournament were postponed last month due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the Ranji Trophy was also postponed but after the rate of infection decreased, the BCCI decided to organize it from February 17. Its first leg matches ended on Sunday.

The 14-point agenda of the meeting includes deciding on the conduct of both these competitions as the situation of Kovid-19 in the country has now improved a lot. According to a copy of the agenda, the formation of the LoC for the ODI World Cup 2023 is also included. Last year the T20 World Cup could not be held in India due to the pandemic but the BCCI is ready to host another ICC event next year.

A decision on the appointment of General Manager Sports Development will also be taken after Dheeraj Malhotra resigned last month. Byju’s contract as the sponsor of the Indian cricket team will expire on March 31 and that too is likely to be discussed.

A decision will also be taken on the allocation of matches for the five-match T20 series against South Africa in June. Apart from this, central contracts of men and women cricketers will be ratified and BCCI’s first of its kind sexual harassment policy will also be approved.

An increase in the hosting fee for the state associations and the appointment of a sports science chief at the National Cricket Academy are also on the agenda. The order passed in the matter of representation of Purvanchal Cricket Association will also be approved in this meeting.