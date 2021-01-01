BCCI coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli are not happy about attending a public event in London

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is angry with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. The two attended a public event in London last week. A BCCI source has given this information.

Shastri was found to be Kovid-19 positive on Sunday. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar, who was in close contact with Shastri, tested positive on Monday. Team physio Nitin Patel is currently in isolation.

“Photos of the event have been shared with BCCI officials,” a BCCI official told the Times of India. The Board will investigate the matter. The board was embarrassed by the case. The coach and captain will be asked questions about the whole affair after the Oval Test. The role of the team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre is also under investigation.

According to British media, the Indian team has not sought approval from the England and Wales Cricket Board in this regard. The official further said, “The BCCI is in touch with the ECB on the matter and is trying to complete the series without any difficulty.” Right now everyone is hoping that Shastri will recover soon. There is also a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Perhaps this point can be presented there as well.

Guest team members are allowed to go to places where there is not much crowd. Both boards have been in trouble for attending an event attended by a large number of people.

“It was not an official event organized by any board. The case is all the more troubling as Board Secretary Jai Shah had written a letter to each team member before the series instructing them to be vigilant and stay away from crowded places. The board did not like the team’s action.

Of course, it cannot be said with certainty that Shastri fell ill from attending that event. The elevators used by the team and the support staff at the team hotel are also used by the rest of the guests. However, the board feels that this could have been avoided.

Every member of the team was examined Sunday. The verdict was awaited until noon on Monday. The infected support staff will not travel with the team to Manchester where the fifth and final Test of the series will be played from 10 September.

Both teams will go into a tougher biobubble in Manchester. “Manchester will have a complete biobubble,” officials said. The IPL starts in the UAE just five days after the end of the fifth Test. Players will have to go to the biobubble in the UAE. Otherwise, they will have to go through quarantine once they arrive in the UAE. Hopefully, when the team enters the biobubble, there will be no more issues.