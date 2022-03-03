BCCI Contract: Hardik Pandya’s biggest demotion, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma’s salary also got scissors

BCCI Apex Council Decisions: After IPL 2022, a 5-match T20 series will be played between India and South Africa. They will be competing in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.

Here is the list of women cricketers included in BCCI’s central contract list

Here is the list of male cricketers included in BCCI’s central contract list

BCCI Apex Council Decisions: After IPL 2022, a 5-match T20 series will be played between India and South Africa. They will be competing in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.

BCCI Contract List: Hardik Pandya has got the biggest demotion in the latest central contract list of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Hardik Pandya has been demoted from Grade A to C. At the same time, veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma have also been reduced to the lowest grade.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the BCCI Apex Council put its seal on the list of central contracts. There are four classes of grades of BCCI. In which players in ‘A plus’ are given 7 crores annually, while players of A, B and C grades are given 5, 3 and 1 crore rupees respectively.

Last time 28 cricketers were given central contracts, but this year 27 players have been given contracts. Among them, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah remain in ‘A Plus’. Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma have been dropped in Grade B due to poor form. All three were in A grade earlier. These players were also dropped from the upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka.

There were first 10 players in A grade. Now this number has been increased to 5. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are now in A grade. These five were in the same grade earlier as well. However, the all-rounder battling the biggest fall injuries Hardik Pandya in the grade. He was pushed straight from A to grade C.

The senior opener in Grade C is Shikhar Dhawan who plays only one format (ODIs). Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini were earlier part of Group C, but have now been dropped from the list itself.

Mayank Agarwal has been done in grade B to C. Mohammad Siraj has got the benefit of his performance. He is now in Group B. Suryakumar Yadav is still in Group C after playing the required number of matches. Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test squad, has been upgraded from Grade B to C.

Here is the list of male cricketers included in BCCI’s central contract list

Grade A+ (Rs 7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A (Rs 5 crore): Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B (Rs 3 crore): Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

Grade C (Rs 1 crore): Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal.

Among women, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami retained in Group B

In the women’s central contract, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gaikwad have joined Group A along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav. Women cricketers included in Group A get a retainership fee of Rs 50 lakh annually. Mithali Raj And Jhulan Goswami is included in Group B (Rs 30 lakh). Jemimah Rodriguez has been moved from Group B to Group C (Rs 10 lakh).

Here is the list of women cricketers included in BCCI’s central contract list

Grade A (Rs. 50 Lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gaikwad.

Grade B (Rs 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Tanya Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar.

Grade C (Rs 10 lakh): Poonam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Jemima Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana.

BCCI’s Apex Council also approved these decisions

The BCCI has also approved five venues for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. These matches will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai. This series is to be played in June after IPL.

Former fast bowler Abhay Kuruvilla was appointed the senior national selector last year. He has resigned from his post. He will now be the new General Manager (Cricket Operations), as the post fell vacant after the departure of Dheeraj Malhotra.

The senior women’s domestic T20 competition was postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it will start from 15th April and will run till 12th May. The Apex Council also approved the organization of the CK Nayudu Trophy. The tournament is to be held from March 15 to May 1.