BCCI expects 5000 crore: BCCI expects नवीन 5000 crore from two new IPL teams in 2022

With the addition of two new franchise teams for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), at least Rs 5,000 crore could soon be deposited in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) account.

The IPL is currently played in eight teams but from next year 10 teams will play in it. His bidding process was finalized at a recent meeting of the IPL Governing Council.

A BCCI source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Any company can buy bidding documents for Rs 75 crore. Earlier, the base price of the two new teams was estimated at Rs 1,700 crore, but now it has been decided to increase the base price to Rs 2,000 crore.

A source close to the financial side of the IPL said that if the bidding process goes as planned, the BCCI would make a profit of at least Rs 5,000 crore as many companies are showing interest in the bidding process.

The BCCI expects at least Rs 5,000 crore. There will be 74 matches next season in the IPL and it will be a win-win situation for everyone.

It is understood that only companies with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crore or more will be allowed to participate in the bidding process. Not only that, the BCCI is also considering allowing a group of companies to buy the team. This will make the bidding process more interesting.

“I don’t think more than three companies will be allowed to form groups, but if three companies want to come together and bid for a team, they are welcome.”

Basements for new teams include Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Pune. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow could be the franchise choices as the capacity of the stadium is high.

