BCCI Medical Officer Abhijeet Salvi Resigned From The Post Earlier Been Under Controversy On Sri Lanka Tour After Krunal Pandya Tested Positive

BCCI Medical Officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned from his post. Questions were also raised on him on the Sri Lanka tour this year after Krunal Pandya got infected with Corona.

BCCI Medical Officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned from his post. Questions were also raised on him on the Sri Lanka tour this year after Krunal Pandya got infected with Corona.

BCCI Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Abhijit Salvi has resigned from the post due to personal reasons. In June-July this year, he went to Sri Lanka as a medical officer with the youth team of India. After Krunal Pandya became Corona positive, he was also accused of negligence.

Salvi told PTI on Saturday that his notice period had expired on November 30. But he served till the second Test match between India and New Zealand from December 3 to 7 (December 6).

His role in international cricket had become crucial due to the bio bubble and the repeated scrutiny of players during the difficult times of Kovid-19. However, questions were also raised about his role on the Sri Lanka tour.

Salvi said, “I thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity. I wanted to move forward after giving 10 years to this organization. At the time of Kovid-19, it became a job like ’24×7 (Available to serve all the time)’ and now I want to give time to myself and family.

Salvi was in charge of the BCCI’s age-verification, anti-doping department and medical department. His resignation comes ahead of the Boys U-16 National Championship (Vijay Merchant Trophy) to be held next month.

Salvi had to travel with the Indian team on a few tours including Australia and Sri Lanka. He also oversaw the medical arrangements for the two seasons of the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the T20 World Cup played in the UAE, hosted by India.

Why were questions raised on Sri Lanka tour?

Significantly, on the Sri Lanka tour, Salvi was accused of delaying the Corona investigation. In fact, on July 26, Krunal Pandya informed Abhijeet Salvi, who immediately went as a medical officer, on seeing symptoms like sore throat. But after this neither his rapid antigen test was done, nor was he isolated.

Questions were raised on the medical officer after it came to light that he delayed the RT-PCR test by a day. Due to which eight other players of India also could not play in the last two T20 matches. As a result India landed in compulsion with just 5 batsmen and 6 bowlers. The series was also lost 2-1 to India despite winning the first match.