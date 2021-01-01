BCCI offers ECB to reschedule Test: BCCI and ECB jointly decide to cancel 5th Test in Manchester; The BCCI has apologized to the fans for canceling the test, saying the safety of the players is paramount.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official statement regarding the cancellation of the 5th Test between India and England. Apologizing to the fans, the board has asked to reschedule the match. In other words, India’s 2-1 lead in the series will remain intact. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said in a statement that India, along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has decided to cancel the 5th Test of India’s tour of England in Manchester in 2021.

The board further said – BCCI and ECB discussed several rounds to find a way to play Test matches. However, an outbreak of Kovid-1 of in the Indian team forced the decision to cancel the Old Trafford Test match. In exchange for the strong relationship between the BCCI and the ECB, the BCCI has offered the ECB to reschedule the canceled Test matches. Both boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.



“The BCCI has always said that the safety and welfare of the players is paramount and no one will be involved in this aspect,” the board said. The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for its cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. We would like to apologize to the fans for not being able to complete an exciting series.

It is to be noted that after head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-1 for the players were in danger. Although the players tested negative, the players did not want to risk being isolated in the UAE for 10 days if the next test came positive.

The BCCI and the ECB had a heated discussion after India’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for corona in a test on Thursday. It is also learned that in the last two days of discussions between the BCCI and the team management, more than one player from India had expressed concern over taking the field. India took a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs at the Oval in London.