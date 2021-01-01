bcci plan on ipl: bcci ready mega plan for bcci after IPL

Highlights The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will introduce two new teams in the IPL

New rules were also made about retaining players

There has also been an increase in team purses, meaning more money will rain down

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a blueprint for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Two new franchises, retaining players, mega auctions, raising salaries, launching new tenders for media rights – some of these works will take place between August 2021 and January 2022.

Two new teams are coming

The Cricket Board has finally decided to add two new franchises. It will be tendered in mid-August and auctioned in mid-October after the required scrutiny. The second phase of the IPL is currently underway in the UAE.



Adani-Goenka without race

Kolkata-based RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, Adani Group’s headquarters in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-based Orbindo Pharma Limited and Gujarat-based Torrent Group are showing interest in new franchises. Apart from this, many other companies are also keeping a close eye on this issue.

Increase in salary purse

The BCCI will increase the salary purse from Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. This would mean that a total of Rs 50 crore would come into everyone’s (10 franchisee’s) wallets. The franchisee will have to spend at least 75% of the purse. The purse will go up from Rs 90 crore to Rs 95 crore in the next three years and then by 2024 it will be Rs 100 crore.

Rules for retained players

The policy of retaining players has also been finalized. Each franchise will have the right to retain four players. However, there will be some conditions for this – they can retain three Indian and one foreign player or two Indian and two foreign players.

Players placed in the franchise’s purse will be deducted before going to auction. A draft salary cut in the existing structure is also ready. If three players are retained, Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore will be deducted respectively. If two players are retained, Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 8.5 crore will be deducted and if only one player is retained, only Rs 12.5 crore will be deducted from the purse.

The salary purse has been slashed by Rs 5 crore, allowing the BCCI franchise to retain a maximum of four players. This structure may undergo further changes.

More players may appear in the auction

A source close to the matter said, “There may be some players who will survive instead of going to the auction pool. This could be due to an increase in the salary purse and the addition of two new teams. The arrival of new teams can increase the demand for talented players. So you can see the names of some of the big Indian cricketers appearing in the auction.

Big earnings are expected from broadcast rights

And finally, the BCCI is also planning big on media rights. Work on this could be done by the end of 2021. IPL 2023 may start soon. The BCCI will have to host more than 90 matches for more than 10 teams. Board and industry media rights prices are expected to rise by at least 25 percent.

During the outbreak of the corona virus, the number of viewers on OTT has increased significantly. This will also be taken care of in broadcasting rights.

