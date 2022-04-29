BCCI President Sourav ganguly Comment on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma poor form in IPL 2022

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has supported the legendary batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both the players are fighting for runs in IPL 2022. Team India and Mumbai Indians (NI) captain Rohit has so far scored only 153 runs in eight matches at a disappointing average of 19.13. Kohli’s performance has been even worse. He has scored only 128 runs in nine matches. His average has been 16. Both the batsmen have not been able to score even half-centuries.

Ganguly said in an interview with News18 that both Rohit and Kohli are high potential players and will be back in form soon. “He is a great player and I am sure he will be back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what’s going on in Virat Kohli’s mind? But I am sure he will regain his form and score runs. He is a great player. ,

Former India captain Kohli’s form has become a cause of great concern. The legendary batsman has not scored a century since 2019. In this IPL, he was dismissed for a golden duck in two consecutive matches. In such a situation, many former cricketers including former India coach Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen have advised Kohli to take a break from the game.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also shared his opinion on the ongoing IPL and sensational pace bowler Umran Malik. Regarding IPL, he said, “Oh, it is very interesting, I am watching IPL. Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are performing well.”

Regarding Umran Malik, Ganguly said, “Umran Malik’s bowling has been attention-grabbing. Umesh Yadav has also bowled well and Khaleel Ahmed has also bowled well. I would say Umran Malik has been the best face of the league so far.” The 22-year-old Malik is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with T Natarajan. Both the fast bowlers have taken 15 wickets in eight matches.