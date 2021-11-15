BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recalled funny phone call received says Rahul Dravid son complaining about him he played special role to make father Team India head coach

Rahul Dravid has taken over the charge of Team India. He has joined the Indian team in Jaipur. The ‘Men in Blue’ is scheduled to play the first T20 International of the three-match series against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has made a disclosure about Rahul Dravid becoming the head coach and his son. He said that he had received a call from Dravid’s son. On the phone, the son talked to Gangli about his father’s strictness. If Ganguly is to be believed, his son has also played an important role in Dravid’s becoming the head coach of Team India.

The 40th Sharjah International Book Fair was organized in Sharjah from 3 to 13 November 2021. During this, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also talked about the appointment of Rahul Dravid. He jokingly said, ‘I got a call from Rahul Dravid’s son. He told me that his father Rahul is very strict with him and needs to be removed. After that I called up Rahul (Dravid) and told him it was time for him to join the national team.

The Kolkata-born and former Team India captain also revealed that it was easier for him to communicate with Rahul Dravid about the coaching job, as their friendship has remained intact over the years. Ganguly said, “We grew up together, started almost at the same time and spent most of the time playing together. So it was easy for some of us to make them feel welcome and wanted.

The Test series will start from November 25 with the first match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The second Test match is to be played from December 3 to 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the New Zealand series, Team India will fly to South Africa. There he has to play a series of three Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20 International matches. His South African tour will be completed on 26 January 2022.