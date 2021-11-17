BCCI president Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble to be appointed chairman of ICC Cricket Committee ICC also took a big decision regarding women

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the chairman of its men’s cricket committee. Sourav Ganguly will replace former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble. Cricket’s global governing body gave this information on Wednesday.

The ICC has also taken a big decision regarding women’s cricket. Anil Kumble stepped down from this post after assuming the responsibility for a maximum of three terms (3-3 years). “I am delighted to welcome Sourav Ganguly to the post of Chairman of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee,” said a statement issued by ICC President Gregg Barclay. “His experience as the best players in the world and then as administrators will help us make future cricket decisions,” he added.

In the statement, Greg Berkeley said, ‘I would also like to thank Anil for his wonderful ability to lead over the past nine years. It also includes improving international matches by using DRS regularly and consistently and adopting robust procedures to deal with suspicious bowling action.

The ICC also approved that first-class status and List A qualification will be applied to women’s cricket as in the men’s game. In future the ICC Women’s Committee will be known as the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee. Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave has been appointed to the ICC Women’s Committee.

In another development, BCCI got another good news from ICC. According to a Times of India report, the apex cricket board has agreed that it will take over the tax responsibilities of BCCI on its shoulders. It is unlikely that BCCI will get 10 per cent tax exemption from the central government.

The ICC will pay taxes to the Indian government for three events to be organized by the BCCI in the next few years. The BCCI has got to host the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026 (co-hosts Sri Lanka), the ICC Champions Trophy in 2029 and the ICC ODI World Cup in 2031 (co-hosts Bangladesh).

In this regard, a BCCI official said, ‘Every other cricket board gets tax exemption from their government. But BCCI cannot expect the central government to change its laws for us. Therefore, all the members felt that the ICC should suffer. Anyway, BCCI generates the highest revenue by hosting events in India.

PCB chairman Rameez Raja also in the working group set up to review cricket in Afghanistan

In view of the recent political developments in Afghanistan, the ICC has constituted a working group to review the cricket there. It also includes Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Rameez Raja. This working group will be headed by Imran Khawaja. It also stars Ross McCullum, Lawson Naidoo and Raja. The group will submit its report to the ICC Board in the coming months.

The change in the political landscape following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has created uncertainty about Afghanistan cricket. The Taliban’s opposition to women’s cricket led to the suspension of their men’s team’s one-off Test against Australia. ICC President Greg Barkley said: “The ICC Board remains committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket for the development of men’s and women’s cricket.”