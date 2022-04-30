BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy knockouts all matches delayed by two days

The BCCI (Cricket Board of India) has decided to delay all the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days, so that the quarterfinals will now start from June 6 and the title match of the premier domestic competition will start from June 22. According to the information sent by the BCCI to its state units, the two semi-finals will now start from June 14 instead of June 12.

The final will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knockout stage of the first-class competition. The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the commencement of the current Indian Premier League. The BCCI is yet to announce the reason for the change in schedule.

Program

Quarterfinals: From 6th to 10th June, first quarterfinal : Bengal vs Jharkhand, second quarterfinal : Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, 3rd Quarterfinal : Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, fourth quarterfinal : Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh. semifinal : 14 to 18 June. Final : 22 to 26 June.

Let us inform that Ranji Trophy has been organized this year after a gap of two years. It was not organized in the year 2020 and 2021 due to the Corona epidemic. The premier domestic competition started on February 17 this year. The tournament will be held in two phases. The pre-IPL phase ran from February 10 to March 15.

The second phase will be organized after IPL. A total of 64 matches will be played in Ranji Trophy this season. Eight elite class groups and one plate group teams were divided. There were four teams in the elite group and six teams in the plate group. One team from each elite group qualified for the quarter-finals.