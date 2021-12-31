BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Postponed U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022 Due to Covid Reasons After Allowing Over Age Players to Participate

The increasing cases of corona have started disrupting cricket as well. In view of this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has decided to postpone a major domestic tournament of 2022.

Corona cases have started increasing once again across the country. The danger of a third wave is also looming once again. In such a situation, its effect is being seen on cricket as well. Taking a big decision on Thursday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has decided to cancel the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022.

This information has been given in a press release quoting Jay Shah, Secretary, Cricket Board of India (BCCI). The release has cited rising corona cases. The main reason for this has been told that the players will not have been vaccinated in this tournament of under-16 category, which can increase the risk.

It is written in the press release that, ‘We are continuously monitoring the situation. If protection is not taken, then the cases may increase in future. Therefore, the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022 has been postponed after a thorough discussion with the experts and the medical team. The main reason for this is that the competitive players will not have been vaccinated and they may be at high risk of getting infected.

Agal wrote in the release that, ‘We cannot put the health of our talented and young cricketers in danger. That’s why this decision is being taken. Hope we can stop the third wave. Also, take such steps so that the situation remains under control and we all remain safe.

Over-aged players were approved

It is worth noting that this tournament could not be organized for the last two years. In view of this, the BCCI recently allowed cricketers above the age of 16 to participate in this tournament. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the board has identified 60 players whose age was found to be above 16.5 years.

On the request of the state associations, the board had also allowed players above the age of 16 to participate. It was also being said that the Government of India had recently informed about the vaccination of youth of 15 to 18 years from January 3. In such a situation, it was expected that this tournament would be played. But now the board has postponed it for the time being.