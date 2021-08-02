BCCI slammed Pakistan Cricket Board and Herschelle Gibbs, says PCB seems confused over Kashmir League issue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reprimanded former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The BCCI has said that the Indian Board has the right to approve or not to take part in cricket activities taking place inside the country. It is free to take decisions regarding the cricket ecosystem in the country.

The BCCI’s response came after Herschelle Gibbs criticized the Indian board for allegedly barring him from playing in the Kashmir Premier League. The PCB had also accused the BCCI of interfering in its internal matter. A BCCI official told ANI that the PCB is not even confirming and denying the allegations of a former player who has faced a CBI probe into match-fixing in the past.

He also said that even if Gibbs’s statement is accepted as true, then BCCI will act within its rights to respect the cricket ecosystem in India. The statement also said that the BCCI is most in demand for providing opportunities in world cricket. In such a situation, the PCB should not be jealous.

The BCCI official said that the PCB looks confused. Just as the decision not to allow players of Pakistani origin to participate in the IPL cannot be construed as interference in the internal affairs of an ICC member. Similarly, the decision to allow or not to take part in any cricketing activity in India is entirely an internal matter of the BCCI.

The board official also said that we would welcome them to take up the matter with the ICC. They should see if the matter is even worth taking up with the ICC. The PCB will thoroughly understand the ICC’s official cricket classification. A retired player is participating in a tournament.

The BCCI official said that this will not be an official tournament nor will it require any approval. We don’t know what PCB means by this and what they want to mean. The PCB situation is always amusing. They should leave cricket for entertainment instead of taking their own decisions.

Actually, Pakistan is organizing T20 league in illegally occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also signed many foreign players for this league. Six teams will play in this tournament. It is going to start from 6th August. The title match will be held on August 17.

Herschelle Gibbs is part of the Overseas Warriors team. The PCB has also signed several foreign players for the other teams of the tournament, including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Rawlakot Hawks, Kotli Lions and Mirpur Royals. Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday tweeted that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has threatened him not to engage in any future cricketing activities in India if he becomes a part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

According to Gibbs, the BCCI is trying to stop me from playing in the Kashmir Premier League due to its political agenda with Pakistan, which is not needed. Also, I am being threatened not to enter India for any cricket related work. After this, a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the BCCI is interfering in the internal matter of a full ICC member.





