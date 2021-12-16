BCCI told Rohit Sharma injured next day he go registry office to buy land for his wife Ritika Sajdeh Sachin tendulkar virat Kohli already lands in Alibaug

In a tweet made by BCCI on December 13, 2021 at 7.07 pm, it was said that Rohit suffered a left hamstring injury during the training session in Mumbai yesterday (December 12). He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a tweet on the evening of 13 December 2021 at 7.07 pm. In this tweet, it was said from BCCI, ‘Priyank Panchal will replace injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test team. Rohit suffered a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai yesterday (December 12). He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.

Now it is reported that Rohit Sharma traveled about 100 kilometers on December 14, 2 days after his injury, and got his wife Ritika Sajdeh registered in the name of wife Ritika Sajdeh for Rs 9 crore. According to the news of the Indian Express, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Rohit Sharma along with Ritika and two others went to the sub-registrar’s office in Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, and completed the registration formalities.

Earlier cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Ajit Agarkar have also bought land in Alibaug. Let us tell you that on December 13, 2021 was the sixth wedding anniversary of Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.

Alibaug sub-registrar Sanjana Jadhav told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “It is true that Rohit Sharma came to our office on Tuesday in connection with the land deal. But we cannot confirm whether he bought the land or the person accompanying him.

NEWS – Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND , @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma also visited Saral Mahatroli village, about 20 km from Alibaug City. Amit Naik, sarpanch of the village said, “The land that Rohit has bought is about 4 acres. Its market value is around Rs 9 crore.

Rohit and Ritika live in a luxurious bungalow of 30 crores, Singapore’s famous designer has designed Hitman’s bungalow

He said that Rohit Sharma had come to the village for the first time. The sarpanch said, ‘The land has been bought in the name of his wife. He completed the formalities of the registry at the sub-registrar’s office. Then reached the village to worship the land.

Alibaug resident Vikram Seth said, ‘The seller of the land is an acquaintance of mine. I have signed the property deal as a witness. I have also known Rohit for the last 10 years. He has bought the land in the name of his wife. Two lawyers were also present on the occasion.