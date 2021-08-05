BCCI vs PCB Controversy English cricketers unlikely for Kashmir Premier League in PoK BCCI urges ICC to not recognize KPL IPL PSL

England cricketers are unlikely to be a part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). A BCCI official has given this information to The Indian Express. According to a BCCI official, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has assured the board that their players will not participate in the tournament to be organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from August 6.

On the other hand, ESPNcricinfo’s report states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also taken steps to thwart Pakistan’s plans. In a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), he has spoken of not recognizing the Kashmir Premier League. The Pakistan Board on Saturday expressed its displeasure over the BCCI’s efforts to interfere in the internal affairs of the PCB. Now it has emerged that the BCCI has also approached the ICC.

The basis of the BCCI complaint is the current situation in Kashmir. The BCCI, in its letter, has argued whether a cricket match can be held at a place which has been the center of dispute between the two countries for a long time. “Yes, the ECB has told us that they are not releasing any of their players for the PoK league,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The Indian board is expecting a similar response from other boards as well. This has come to the fore when the BCCI had opposed the tournament in PoK a day earlier, saying that it was following the stand of the Government of India.

A BCCI office-bearer had said on Saturday, “We have no problem with those playing Pakistan Super League (PSL), but this league is being organized in PoK. We are following the line of our government.

Let us tell you that the relationship between BCCI and ECB is very friendly. As a result of this, BCCI’s centrally contracted women cricketers have been approved to participate in the ongoing Women’s The Hundred tournament in England.

It is also learned that talks are underway between the two boards to allow some Indian male players to be part of the men’s The Hundred from next year. However, the BCCI has not taken any decision in this regard yet.





