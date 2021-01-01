BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021 released at official website, know here How to download

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination Lateral Entry on its website (DECE LE) Admit card has been issued for candidates who have BCECEB DECE LE had applied for the exam 2021, they now BCECEB official website ofbceceboard.bihar.gov.in You can download your admit card through The direct admit card link can be accessed by clicking on the link given below.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 5th September 2021. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the admit card as per para 3 from 28 August to 31 August 2021. Candidates can download the call letter by using their registration number, date of birth.

BCECEB DECE LE 2021 Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check and read the admit card carefully. Candidates are required to check the application details available on the admit card, if any change, the candidate will be required to correct the details and submit the same from 28th August to 31st August 2021 at Exam Invigilator, BCECEB, Board Officer, IAS Sangh Bhawan, Patna Airport. Pass, the application form has to be submitted. No request will be entertained after the due date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for new updates.

How to download BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card of BCECEB, first visit the official websitebceceboard.bihar.gov.in Go to

On the homepage of the website you ‘Bihar DECE (LE) Entrance Exam Admit Card 2021’ link will be found. Click on it. On clicking, a new page will open.

Now enter the required details here and submit.

After submitting the details BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021 will be on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

Direct Link to Download Admit Cardbceceboard.bihar.gov.in/DECE[LE]exIndex.php Is.

