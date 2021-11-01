Be careful during Diwali shopping online, you can be a victim of fraud! How You Can Save Online Shopping Fraud is on high during Diwali 2021, Know How you can save your money Thus you can save
In fact, post-Corona cybercriminals have realized that very few people actually bother to verify the website from which they are buying goods or paying money. There are so many fake websites of banks, e-commerce and other companies available online, which almost look real.
In the festive season, there is a lot of competition for shopping everywhere. But for some time now a large part of the shopping is happening online. But also be a little careful, why there you will find cyber criminals with favorite items, who want to cheat you. So you should know how to stop them from taking your money. It is worth noting that not just online shopping, but bank loan processes, discounts and cashback offers can also be used as an excuse to steal from you.
- Never talk to strangers calling you with incredibly good offers. These offers are usually always fake.
- Do not share your personal information with anyone over phone, SMS, social media or even email.
- Under no circumstances should you share your username, password and OTP with any stranger.
- Do not go to Google search to find a link to any shopping company. The top search result may be fake. He may be masquerading as real.
- If you receive an unknown OTP on your phone, do not share it with any unknown person. He may ask you for a one-time password on the call by providing a different name or identity.
- From email, social media to bank accounts, all your online accounts must have two factor authentication enabled.
- Don’t install these remote access apps unless you really need Anydesk and Quick Support.
- Register your mobile number with your bank to receive notifications whenever there is a transaction in your bank account.
- If you’re on Twitter, check the blue tick that indicates it’s a verified handle.
- If you see a link to receive some payment, don’t click on it. It is suspected to be a scam/fraud.
