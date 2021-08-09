Be in your role: Aaj Tak Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap to BKU Rakesh Tikait as he told her Principal of the BJP, Watch Video “Stay in

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a TV interview called the anchor as the principal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people. However, the journalist also responded to this and instructed him to stay in his role.

This whole incident is related to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak. Anjana Om Kashyap was interviewing Tikait in the Panchayat Aaj Tak UP program. At the beginning of the discussion, the anchor had asked that how much is this farmers’ movement and how much political color is it taking? BKU spokesperson said on who said that this is a political movement. Which party are you talking about? Whose big advertisements did you print… What did you print “Abki Baar Modi Sarkar”. Had this government been of BJP, we would have talked. This is the Modi government, which is run by the company. This is not a BJP government. Where are their leaders?

Tikait said, “All cameras and pens in the country are guarded by guns. Nobody dares to speak. Finished all the merchants. Where will the country go? Ask questions today, I will answer.” Meanwhile, Anjana said that your voice is going forward through Aaj Tak, to which Tikait said that you are becoming the principal of BJP people. At this there was applause.

However, the anchor gave a befitting reply and said- Tikait sahib, do you think you will insult someone by screaming and talking nonsense and will grow up? On Aaj Tak forum we invite you to answer questions. You stay in that role. You are becoming the principal. Media playing an impartial role is calling you on stage, so that you answer questions. You stay in that role.





