Be it ‘Mirzapur’ or ‘Stree’, Pankaj Tripathi chooses the role like this, opened the secret himself | Be it ‘Mirzapur’ or ‘Stree’, Pankaj Tripathi chooses the role like this, opened the secret himself

New Delhi: Whether it is the carpet brother of ‘Mirzapur’ or Guruji of ‘Sacred Games’ or Rudra Bhaiya of ‘Stree’, Pankaj Tripathi knows how to capture the hearts and minds of people with his every role. Now he will soon be seen in Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Mimi’. Do you know what he takes care of while choosing any film or series? This has been disclosed by actor Pankaj Tripathi himself.

These messages reach the people

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has talked about the thoughts that come to his mind while choosing the film. Pankaj said, “Sometimes I like the stories or characters I like, or something in the film that I really want to convey, as a message. Before choosing a project, I see whether there is gender sensitivity or not and what a filmmaker is trying to convey through the film.’

Pay special attention to this

He said, ‘The box office collection is a by-product. I just want to give a message through a film. Every story has a purpose to convey a message. So, I keep it in mind.’

How is the story of ‘Mimi’

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Mimi’ starring Kriti Sanon. The film tells the story of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and becomes a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj plays an important role in Mimi’s journey and struggles.

These are also in the film

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from July 30. (Input : IANS)

